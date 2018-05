RICHMOND, Va – Grandmaster Seung Dong, 9th Degree Black Belt and Founder of Dong’s Martial Arts invited us into one of his locations for a LIVE demonstration as a preview to their 47th annual tournament that will benefit the Children’s Hospital Foundation. Bruce Evers a 4th Degree Black Belt at the school also joined the conversation.

The 47th anniversary Dong’s Martial Arts Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, June 2, 2018 at Douglas Freeman High School. The event starts at noon.

www.dongs.com