Man found shot on sidewalk in Richmond’s East End: Crime Insider

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are investigating after a man was found shot on Nile Mile Road in Richmond’s East End, according to Crime Insider sources.

Those sources say police believe the male shooting victim was actually shot in Creighton Court, but made it to Nine Mile Road before collapsing. Sources say the shooting victim was found shot on the sidewalk with at least two gunshot wounds.

He was transported to VCU Medical Center. There is no word on his condition at this time.

Police have not released any information about the shooting.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com.

