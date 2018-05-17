Libbie and Grove Avenues closed for several hours after multi-vehicle collision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Libbie and Grove Avenues are expected to be closed for several hours after a five-vehicle crash at the intersection Thursday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened after the driver of a black truck sideswiped a vehicle, went across oncoming traffic at the intersection, and struck another car, before t-boning two additional cars in a gas station parking lot.

During the multi-vehicle collision, a signal box was damaged at the intersection.

There were only minor injuries, and nobody has been transported to the hospital.

Traffic alert: Libbie and Grove intersection CLOSED for next several hours after multi-vehicle collisions. Seek alternate routes #rva pic.twitter.com/iQfHjQAfbA — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) May 17, 2018

Libbie and Grove avenues are closed for two blocks in both directions.

The driver of the black truck said he lost control of the vehicle. Charges are pending in connection to the crash.

37.572961 -77.518479