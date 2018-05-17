Heavy rain threat continues with flooding possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The muggy, tropical air in place is providing copious amounts of moisture to remain over the area. The showers and storms that have been developing tap into that tropical air and unleash torrential downpours. This cycle will continue into Friday and Saturday.

As of Thursday afternoon, a front is located near Interstate 64. More moisture and energy is moving up from North Carolina, and when combined with the front, will be the focal point for heavy showers and storms.

The rain may total over an inch in under an hour, and this will be possible with each cluster of storms that is in the area. Poor-drainage flooding and ponding on roadways will occur. A flood watch has been issued.

The pattern will turn to a much more scattered variety of storms on Sunday. By that point, some locations in Virginia may accumulate over five inches of rain, including what has fallen so far this week.

This accumulation of rainfall will cause area rivers to rise, and the National Weather Service is forecasting the James River to go above flood stage at the Westham location on Saturday.

Click here to see forecasts for rivers across Virginia.

