RICHMOND, Va - Stylist and Fashion Blogger Shanna Battle was inspired by singer Janelle Monet’s designer look submitted by a Virginia This Morning viewer then re-created the look for less at a local Goodwill location! Shanna shared her tips for picking fashion-forward looks at Goodwill including looking for the "color of the week" promotion!

