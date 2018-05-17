× Richmond fire damages Forest Hill home

RICHMOND, Va. — Fire crews responded to an early morning house fire on Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond Thursday.

A passerby saw smoke coming from a window in the vacant home and reported the fire at about 6 a.m.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in the floor and investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

Police have blocked traffic lanes around the home along the 5900 block of Forest Hill Avenue.

