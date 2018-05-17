Trash-hauling tractor trailer overturns at Colonial Heights roundabout

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — An overturned tractor trailer has blocked lanes along the I-95/Temple Avenue roundabout in Colonial Heights.

Crews are removing trash from the flipped tractor trailer before they upright the vehicle.

Traffic on the roundabout was limited to just one lane.

The cause of the accident remained under investigation.

No information has been released about the driver of the tractor trailer.

This is a developing story.