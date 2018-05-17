× “A Touch of Summer” Fashion Showcase

RICHMOND, Va – Media Executive Tim Reid, along with his wife actress and designer Daphne Maxwell Reid, Model Salome and designer Rodney Anthony Alexander stopped by to talk about the 3rd Annual Fashion showcase presented by Tim Reid Productions.

National and International Designers will showcase their looks on the runway Saturday, May 26th from 4-6pm at RVA Eventspace in Richmond. You can get your ticket here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tim-reid-presents-2018-fashion-showcase-tickets-44417414683