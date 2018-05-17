A taste of Asia in our kitchen!

RICHMOND, Va – Sara Sritevarit with the Asian American Society of Central Virginia prepared a traditional dish called “Som Tom” or papaya salad as a tasty preview of the 21st Annual Asian American Celebration coming up Saturday, May 19th at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in Richmond from 11am – 7pm. Admission is free.

https://aasocv.org/

Ingredients:

1. Shred Young Papaya & Carrot

2. Fresh Garlic, Fresh Chili

3. Tomato (Optional)

4. Green Bean (Optional)

5. Peanut (Optional)

6. Dried Shrimp (Optional)

7. Palm Sugar 1 tp.

8. Fish Sauce 1 tp.

9. Lime Juice 1 tp.

10. Mortar & Pestle (Optional)

Let’s make it:

1. Smash fresh garlic and chili

2. Put palm sugar, fish sauce and lime juice then mix them well

3. Put tomato, green bean and dried shrimp

4. Put shred young papaya and carrot then smash all together until they all mix well

5. Taste it until you like then put on the plate and top with peanut