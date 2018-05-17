Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Daniel Griffin, bar manager from Havana 59 demonstrated how to make a refreshing Island Mojito as a toast to this year's Richmond Performing Arts Alliance Gala, “Alternate Routes: A Night in Havana featuring Jose Lorenzo & Timbason La Original.”

Guests will enjoy a movable feast and cocktails along with live entertainment, a concert and so much more!

All proceeds will benefit the artistic and educational programs of RPAA.

The 2018 Richmond Performing Arts Alliance Gala

'Alternate Routes: A Night In Havana featuring Jose Lorenzo & Timbason la Original' will take place Saturday, May 19th at 5:30pm at the Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Concert only tickets start at $35.

http://rpaalliance.com

