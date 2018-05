Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - The brand new rollercoaster called Twisted Timbers is open and ready to ride at the edge of Candy Apple Grove at King's Dominion. The new coaster is wooden with a twist of steel and tops out at speeds of 54 miles an hour! The park also has new festival plaza and new food options this season.

King's Dominion Gold Passes are on sale through May 29th. You can get yours atwww.kingsominion.com or by calling 804-876-5000.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY KINGS DOMINION}