RICHMOND, Va.– Enjoy Food Trucks, a Dance Party, and Great Entertainment from the Richmond Symphony, Bio Ritmo, and more at the Southside Big Tent Community Festival – United By Music! Happening Friday, May 18th through Saturday, May 19th at the Southside Community Center, 6255 Old Warwick Road, Richmond. The festival is Friday, May 18 and Saturday, May 19th.

The Festival benefits music education programs in the funds for the 8th and 9th district public schools. The festival is Friday, May 18, 5:00 – 8:00pm with the Richmond Symphony Evening Performance under the Big Tent with Bio Ritmo. On Saturday, May 19, from 12:00 – 7:30pm, it’s a Family Day with a Kids Zone skateboarding, yoga, and other entertainment and performances by Legacy Band VA, The Bush League, Salsa Guy’s Bomba y Plena, Los Aquilas del Norte and culminating with a Dance Party with DJ Missing and dance instructor Edwin Roa. There’s free parking and shuttle service available from Celebration Church and Manchester YMCA . There is no festival parking available at the Southside Community Center. For more details click here