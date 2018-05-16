Service honors Richmond officers killed in line of duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond law enforcement community honored the officers killed while serving and protecting the public since 1869.

Each year law enforcement agencies across the country honor those who gave their lives in the line of duty during National Police Week.

That was no different during an hour-long ceremony at the Richmond Police Training Academy on West Graham Road Wednesday morning.

A bell was rung for each of the 39 Richmond Police officers killed since 1869.

Members of the 177th Basic Recruit Class lit a candle and then read a narrative about how the fallen heroes died.

The most recent RPD officer to be killed in the line of duty was Officer Douglas E. Wendel who was shot and killed while responding to a armed person call on July 30, 2003.

"We honor the fallen officers each day and our duties in service to show that their living was not in vain," Chief Alfred Durham said. "Whenever you hear someone refer to law enforcement, it's the police and that is a collective."

Mayor Levar M. Stoney read the city's "Richmond Police Week" proclamation to the group of law enforcement, members of the public, and family of the 39 fallen officers.

The group then headed outside for a wreath laying, rifle volley and the performance of taps.

A wreath laying at the Police Memorial Statue in Byrd Park in commemoration of Police Memorial Week was also scheduled.

After the brief ceremony the name of Trafford Road will be changed to “Police Memorial Way” with the unveiling of the street sign.