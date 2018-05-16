RPAA Hosts Gala to benefit the arts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Janet Starke, Executive Director at Richmond Performing Arts Alliance stopped by the Virginia This Morning studio to invite you to night filled with dinner, drinks, a performance and more!

The 2018 Richmond Performing Arts Alliance Gala 'Alternate Routes: A Night In Havana featuring Jose Lorenzo & Timbason La Original' will take place Saturday, May 19, 2018 at the Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Concert only tickets start at $35. All proceeds benefit the artistic and educational programs of RPAA.

http://rpaalliance.com

{THIS SEGMENT SPONSORED BY RICHMOND PERFORMING ARTS ALLIANCE}