Police identify 20-year-old man killed in I-295 crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Police have identified the 20-year-old man killed after a car traveling on I-295, ran off road and struck a tree in Hanover County.

The crash happened at about 12:40 a.m. Monday, near Exit 38B (Meadowbridge Road), in Mechanicsville.

“The Trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that Dewayne E. Jeter, of Taylors, SC. was driving a 2009 Audi A 4 northbound I-295 and ran off road right traveling several hundred feet then striking a tree head on with the vehicle catching on fire,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said.

The passenger, identified as Xavier Pierre Jamerson, 20, of Washington D.C., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The rear passenger, identified as Melvin C. Sanders, was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Jeter was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He has been charged with reckless driving; failure to maintain control.

All three occupants were wearing their seat belts, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.