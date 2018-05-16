No charges expected for couple suspected of passing counterfeit money

ASHLAND, Va. – No charges are expected for two individuals suspected of passing counterfeit money at an Ashland restaurant.

After the department asked for assistance to identify the counterfeiting suspects, police say the couple contacted the department and cooperated with the investigation.

No charges are anticipated at this time, according to police.

The counterfeit bills appear to be $100 U.S. currency, according to police, they have Chinese writing on them that indicates “Practice Voucher – Not for Circulation” on both sides.

Investigators said the incident may be related to two other incidents of counterfeit $100 bills being passed in Ashland.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the source of the counterfeit bills.

“Residents should continue to be aware of these counterfeit $100 bills and contact law enforcement immediately if they encounter anyone attempting to pass them,” an Ashland Police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information regarding the counterfeit currency is encouraged to contact APD at 804-798-1227 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.