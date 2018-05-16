First look at ‘Murphy Brown’ reboot coming this fall to CBS

CBS released the first trailer for the revival of the long-running hit comedy “Murphy Brown.”

The trailer shows Candice Bergen as award-winning journalist Murphy Brown tackling the “state of cable news, clickbait, and a very different political and cultural climate.”

“I left ‘FYI’ a few years ago. You couldn’t tell the evening news from ‘Entertainment Tonight,’” Bergen’s character says. “The problem was I didn’t know what to do with myself – and then we had an election.”

Original cast members Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto, and Grant Shaud will reprise their roles as Corky Sherwood, Frank Fontana and Miles Silverberg.

“In addition, actor Jake McDorman will go head-to-head with star Candice Bergen (Brown) as her son, Avery, a millennial journalist who followed in his mother’s headline-making footsteps,” . However, the traits they have in common — like a competitive spirit and quick wit — might be the same things that cause friction between the two.”

Tyne Daly also joins the cast as Phyllis, the sister of beloved bar owner Phil.

Murphy Brown premiered in November of 1988 and ran for 10 seasons on CBS, winning 18 Emmys and three Golden Globes.

Murphy Brown will air Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. on CBS 6.