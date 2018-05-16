Lyric Ave Celebrates 15 Years!

RICHMOND, Va – Local poetry-based variety show Lyric Ave performed LIVE in our studio! Co-founder Craig Watson talked about how this project has blossomed into a successful venture as their celebrate the group’s 15th anniversary. Their “Behind the Mask” Summer Series kicks off Saturday, May 19th at the Speakeasy at the Hippodrome in Richmond. Doors open at 6:30pm and the show starts at 8pm. We also enjoyed a special presentation from this talented ensemble. For more information visitwww.lyricaveshow.com