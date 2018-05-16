Lamb Kofta is What’s Cooking on “Virginia This Morning”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Chef Brian Mullins from Publix Aprons Cooking School showed Jessica how to make a Lamb Kofta and Watercress Salad from the menu of the school's Persian Feast demo class.

Publix Aprons Cooking School is located at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive in Glen Allen and offers a variety of courses, which utilize modern technology, classic culinary techniques and wine and beer pairings.

The "Persian Feast" demo class is Sunday, May 26th at 6:30pm.

For more information you can visit: www.Publix.com/CookingSchools

