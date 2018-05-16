× Juvenile charged with shooting stolen handgun during fight at party

SOUTH HILL, Va. – A teenager is currently being held in juvenile detention after multiple shots were fired during a fight, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house party where multiple shots had been fired after a fight broke out between numerous individuals from Mecklenburg and Lunenburg counties, according to Sheriff Brian Roberts.

Deputies interviewed witnesses and collected evidence from the home in the 500 block of Pleasant Grove Road.

The investigation revealed the shooting was a retaliation from an incident that happened in South Hill during the night before.

Further investigation led to the arrest of a seventeen-year-old male from South Hill, who is currently being held in juvenile detention on possession of stolen firearm, two counts of destruction of property, possession of handgun underage, and reckless use of firearm relating to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and other charges are still pending.

No injuries were reported.