Suspect arrested for exposing himself in Mechanicsville Target

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Police have arrested a man accused of exposing himself at the Mechanicsville Target store in April.

Police said the alleged incident happened on April 8 in the Target in the 7200 block of Bell Creek Road.

James L. Robinson Jr.That is where police said 51-year-old James L. Robinson Jr., of Henrico, exposed himself in an aisle.

Robinson was arrested on May 6 and charged with Indecent Exposure.

"The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our media and community partners for sharing the photographs of the suspect, which ultimately led to his arrest," officials said/.

Anyone with additional information about this incident, is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.