Cosmetology students offer free beauty services to cancer survivors

RICHMOND, Va. — Cosmetology students at Virginia College in Richmond will honor cancer survivors with free beauty services June 5 as part of Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day (CSBSD™).

“Members of the beauty and related industries in all 50 states offer complimentary services to all men, women and children who are cancer survivors, regardless of their type of cancer or when they were diagnosed,” according to the CSBSD™ event page.

The students, part of V’s Student Cosmetology Services, will offer cancer survivors a new haircut, color, perm, braiding, extensions, body, and nail care.

“It has been so wonderful to see our students love what they’re learning and become inspired to use that to help others,” Campus President Bob Butterworth said about the annual event.

The event is scheduled to take place June 5, at V’s Student Cosmetology Services at Virginia College, located at 7200 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite C – Richmond, VA 23225, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

While appointments are not required, cancer survivors are encouraged to call ahead to ensure availability.

Call 804-977-5142 with questions.