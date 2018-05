RICHMOND, Va – Photographer Kim Brundage is behind a new exhibit called IdentityRVA where she photographed 11 women over the past several months. She and one of the subjects of the exhibit, Shabina Shahnawaz stopped by the studio to talk about the project. The exhibit, “IdentityRVA Exploring Our Humanity” opens May 18th and runs through July 8th at Crossroads Art Center on Staples Mill Road in Richmond. Admission is free.

For more information visit: www.kimbrundage.com/identity