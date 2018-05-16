17-year-old among two suspects arrested in Richmond murder

RICHMOND, Va. – Two suspects, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting Friday morning in Richmond.

At approximately 1:58 a.m., officers were called to the 3100 block of Alvis Avenue for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, identified as Russell J. Long, 22, in the roadway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury.

Octavis Green, 17, was arrested Tuesday, May 16. He has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and robbery.

Nicholas L. Thomas, 20, of the 4300 block of North Avenue, was also arrested Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Additional charges are pending for Thomas, according to police.

The arrested were made by Richmond Police, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.