× Students injured in Henrico school bus crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two students reported suffering minor injuries and were taken to the hospital when their school bus crashed in Henrico County, according to police.

The crash was reported at Clipper Way and Tuckernuck Drive, near West Broad Street, at about 2:38 p.m.

“The investigation has determined the school bus was attempting to make a left turn from Clipper Way onto Mayland Drive when the sedan attempted to pass the bus,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. “The driver of the sedan was charged with reckless driving.”

Both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene, police said.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.