Richmond police pursuit ends after suspect loses control of car, strikes power pole

RICHMOND, Va. -- A driver has been transported to the hospital after a police pursuit ended with the suspect striking a power pole Tuesday night.

Investigators said the incident happened around 9:00 p.m., when Richmond Police pursued a vehicle for reckless driving.

The crash happened near the intersection of 3rd and Dill Avenues after the suspect lost control of the car and hit a pole, according to police.

The driver, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Charges are pending against the driver.

Police say they are still investigating.

37.569620 -77.416966