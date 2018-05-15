Reba and Robey dish on Richmond dining scene

RICHMOND, Va. — Ever wonder where the individuals who give you all things news in Richmond go to eat in Richmond? We decided to ask them.

First up, CBS 6 morning anchor Reba Hollingsworth.

Reba is originally from Texas, but has lived in Richmond for almost 20 years.

Where does she eat?

Here’s a sample:

Peter Changs

Thai Diner

Panda Express

At Panda Express, it’s all about the Orange Chicken, according to her daughter.

Watch the rest of the interview for more.

After the live interview, Reba raved about Red Salt – she recently had brunch at the new spot in Short Pump — and the pimiento cheese at Lunch and Supper.

She wants to know where in Richmond to find the best biscuit.