$13k worth of drugs, counterfeit cash recovered during Prince George drug bust

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. – A man has been arrested after police say they discovered more than $13,000 worth of drugs and counterfeit cash during a Prince George drug bust.

Tuesday, Prince George Police executed a search warrant in the 6400 block of Heather Way.

During the subsequent search, officers discovered approximately 500 grams of N-Ethylpentylone, a powerful synthetic hallucinogen sold as an alternative to LSD. The controlled substance has an estimated street value of $13,000, according to police.

Officers also confiscated approximately $5,000 in counterfeit U.S. currency.

Police arrested 26-years-old Brandon Barner, of Prince George, who was on-scene during the search.

Barner has been charged with felony possession with intent to distribute, with additional charges pending further investigation.

He is being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777.