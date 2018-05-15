× Bomb threat puts Petersburg High on lockdown

PETERSBURG, Va. — A bomb threat put Petersburg High School on lockdown Tuesday morning.

Petersburg Police are investigating a bomb threat they received this morning from Petersburg High, school officials said.

Students have been moved from the section of the school the bomb threat was made from and have been moved to another section of the school, officials said on Facebook.

“The school is on lockdown, and everyone is working to keep students and staff members safe,” officials wrote on Facebook. “We will provide more information as it becomes available.”