Abandoned mastiff Mr. Biggs found suffering at Prince George landfill

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – Mr. Biggs is enormous, but he is still 30 pounds underweight – and that may be the least of the young, purebred mastiff’s problems.

There are lot of unanswered questions about the dog -- where did he come from and how did he get in such bad shape -- but for now the focus is trying to keep the massive dog alive.

A citizen found Mr. Biggs, also known as BBT for Big Bang Theory, at the Prince George County Convenience Station, known locally as the site of the old landfill. The citizen was so concerned that he left to get a crate to transport the dog to animal control.

“He was in pretty bad shape,” said Job Greene, Animal Services Supervisor for Prince George County. "We appreciate the fact he though enough to take the dog and bring him to us.”

"It was surprising the condition of the dog,” he added.

His health is still in jeopardy, according to Veterinarian Kim Eaton.

"He has heart worm disease, he has ehrlichia, which is a disease you get for being bit by a tick, people and animals can get that,” Eaton said. “He has hook worms, a parasite that sucks the blood off the intestinal wall".

Dr. Eaton said the mastiff suffers from multiple callouses.

"Where he's lost so much of his fat over time that it's just been banging on the ground,” she said.

That’s the equivalence of pressure sores where his body had no fat to pad his big bones from hitting the ground.

His most obvious injury is a mangled ear.

"The first day he came in, I wasn't even sure if the ear was not going to have to be amputated,” Eaton said.

She said the dogs left ear was so seriously infected and was so sore, that it took sedation to cleanup the ear.

For now, Mr. Biggs will stay at the Disputanta Animal Hospital for at least the next 30 days, as they try to nurse him back to health.

Despite his multiple medical problems, officers said Mr. Biggs is gentle and kind.

Something that is going well for Mr. Biggs, he has good dental health, which leads veterinarians to estimate his age at a maximum of 5 years old.

Prince George Animal Services believes that because of the mastiff's size, someone knows who owned him.

The dog does not have a chip and did not have a collar or any other identification.

If you have any information about the owner of the dog, call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

Because of the cost and amount of medication needed, donations to Disputanta Animal Hospital are being accepted.

If you would like to make a donation for medical supplies for the mastiff, you can contact Disputanta Animal Hospital at 804-991-3909 or send a donation to 8401 County Drive, Disputanta, VA 23842.