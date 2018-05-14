Storm leaves behind downed trees and power lines in Central Virginia 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The heavy downpours and powerful wind gusts came and went quickly but spread damage to several parts of Central Virginia.

In some areas, residents saw up to 60 mile an hour wind gusts, downing power lines and toppling trees.

Two cars on grove avenue were damaged when a tree came down around 8:00 p.m.

Similar incidents on Cumberland Avenue as well as Overbrook Road also led to some traffic problems and road closures.

Firefighters say falling trees also brought down several power lines, sparking outages throughout the area.

As of 11:15 p.m., more than 33,000 Dominion Energy customers were without power in the Richmond-area. A majority of the outages are located in Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover Counties.

For more information and updates on Dominion outages and restoration times click here.

Stay away from all downed trees and downed wires. You can’t tell if a power line is energized by looking. If the power line is energized, the tree may be energized too. Call 1-866-DOM-HELP to report downed wire. False reporting delays restoration and can put people in harm’s way, so please only report downed wire if you see it.

Report outages on any mobile device at dom.com or by calling 1-866-366-4357.