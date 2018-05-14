Nikki-Dee Ray celebrates Richmond teachers for their hard work

RICHMOND, Va. — In celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week last week, CBS 6 meteorologist Nikki-Dee Ray went to Thomas Jefferson High School to honor some teachers for their hard work.

In the latest edition of CBS 6 Gives, Nikki-Dee surprised a group of teachers who go above and beyond for their students.

“Today, I’m going to go see my friends at Thomas Jefferson High School and surprise them with coffee, doughnuts, and a whole lot of gift cards,” said Nikki-Dee.

“We do something every single week where we give back to the community,” she said. “But you all give back to the community every single day.”

Thank y’all for everything at you do. Y’all truly are amazing,” said Nikki-Dee. “You are impacting, not only our community, but our world. These students are the next generation.”

Watch previous CBS 6 Gives segments online here.