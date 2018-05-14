TRACK RAIN: Use CBS 6 Interactive Radar

Severe weather threat increases in Central Virginia

Posted 9:52 am, May 14, 2018, by

RICHMOND, Va. — The severe weather threat in Central Virginia has increased for Monday. The main threats are gusty winds and large hail, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The timing of the storm looks to be afternoon into rush hour, according to Nikki-Dee Ray.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links:

 

 