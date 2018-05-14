Severe weather threat increases in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — The severe weather threat in Central Virginia has increased for Monday. The main threats are gusty winds and large hail, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
The timing of the storm looks to be afternoon into rush hour, according to Nikki-Dee Ray.
Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority.
CBS 6 Storm Team Links:
- Watches & Warnings
- Closings and Delays
- Interactive Radar
- River levels & forecasts
- CBS 6 Weather Authority App
- CBS 6 Storm Team on Facebook
- Follow CBS 6 Storm Team on Twitter
37.566546 -77.475889