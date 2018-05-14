Man seriously injured in Hanover crash that shut down I-95 North

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A man was seriously injured Monday afternoon after he ran off Interstate 95 and struck trees in Hanover County.

Virginia State Police said they responded to the single-vehicle crash at northbound I-95 at the 98-mile marker at approximately 3:53 p.m.

Aaron C. Jones, of Waldorf, MD was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer northbound and ran off road left and struck trees, according to police.

He was not wearing his seat belt and was transported by Med Flight for treatment of serious injuries.

State Police say charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

All lanes have reopened after a crash shut down all lanes on Interstate 95 North near the Doswell exit.

At one point, there was a 5-mile backup during rush hour.

Update: Right & center lanes are now open on I-95 north near Doswell. Left lane remains closed. Backup is now 5 miles. Continue to expect delays. #Hanover #RVAtraffic — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) May 14, 2018