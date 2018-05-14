Local fire and law enforcement compete to increase blood donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Police and fire officers from the Tri-Cities are teaming up with the American Red Cross to see who can recruit the most blood donors in the Battle of the Badges. The event is a friendly competition to encourage community members to join their local first responders and perform their own heroic act with a blood donation!

The next blood drive will take place Friday, May 18th from 10am - 4pm at Southpark Mall. You can find more information at www.redcrossblood.org by using the sponsor code "policeweek."

{THIS SEGMENT SPONSORED BY THE AMERICAN RED CROSS}