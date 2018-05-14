× 45,000 Dominion Energy customers without power in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands of Dominion Energy customers are without power after severe thunderstorms moved through Central Virginia Monday evening.

Dominion Energy reports more than 50,000 customers are without power in the Richmond-area. A majority of the outages are located in Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover Counties.

Power outages as 8:30 p.m.:

Chesterfield County: 19,295

Henrico County: 11,412

Hanover County: 4,54

Richmond City: 3,994

For more information and updates on Dominion outages and restoration times click here.

Stay away from all downed trees and downed wires. You can’t tell if a power line is energized by looking. If the power line is energized, the tree may be energized too. Call 1-866-DOM-HELP to report downed wire. False reporting delays restoration and can put people in harm’s way, so please only report downed wire if you see it.

Report outages on any mobile device at dom.com or by calling 1-866-366-4357.