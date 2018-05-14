× Wet woman found in Colonial Heights woods after running from police

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A woman was charged with multiple crimes in both Colonial Heights and Hopewell after a police pursuit ended with her wet and in the woods.

Hopewell Police began the pursuit of 30-year-old Crystal Diane Riquelme Sunday afternoon.

When the pursuit crossed into Colonial Heights, Riquelme crashed into other cars at the intersection of Temple Road and Conduit Avenue, according to police.

“You could tell the rate of speed she was going, she didn’t have any intentions of slowing down,” witness Wanda Freeland said. “Once she hit them and I could see her go right on by, right on up Temple, towards the [Interstate] 95 entrance.”

But when police got behind the suspect’s car, officers realized it was empty.

Riquelme, police said, had gotten out of the vehicle and run.

“You could see one [officer] running behind the Priscilla’s business and you could see one [officer] running across the parking pot where they were chasing her,” Freeland said.

While police chased her on foot, the car she was driving rolled into the woods.

A few minutes later, police found Riquelme.

“She was in the wooded area, near Conduit and Temple,” Colonial Heights Police spokesperson Sgt. Renee Walters said. “In a creek in that area.”

Hopewell Police would not comment on what prompted the pursuit, but Riquelme was wanted in Prince George and Petersburg on charges including Unauthorized use of a Vehicle and Driving on a Suspended License.

Upon her arrest Sunday, she was also charged with two counts of Felony Hit and Run, Failing to Stop for Officers, Unauthorized use of a Vehicle, Driving on a Suspended License, and Reckless Driving in Colonial Heights.

She was also charged with Felony Hit and Run, Felony Eluding Police, and Misdemeanor Driving on a Suspended License in Hopewell.

She was booked in Riverside Regional Jail.