Crash closes lane on I-95 North near Doswell; 5-mile backup

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – A crash has shut down the left lane on Interstate 95 North in Hanover County, near the Doswell exit (mile marker 98).

VDOT says there is currently a 5-mile backup and drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. All lanes were closed, but the right and center lanes have since reopened.

Officials tell CBS 6 there is at least one injury in the crash and MedFlight has been called. No additional details about are available at this time.

