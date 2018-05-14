A day in May to benefit local foundations

RICHMOND, Va – Sam Stone from Stone’s Office Equipment sat down with Henrico’s police and fire chiefs to talk about a fundraiser called A Day in May. Patriot Pack Motorcycles ride across the country and will arrive at Stone on May 25th. They are asking for donations on that day as a salute to The Virginia State Police Foundation, Henrico Police Foundation Henrico Fire Foundation, The Jillian Fund and the Cameron Gallagher Foundation.

The event will take place on Friday, May 25th from 9am – 11am.

https://www.henricopolicefoundation.org/

https://henricofirefighterfoundation.org/