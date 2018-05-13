Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 11 p.m. Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. — A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 11 p.m. Sunday for areas north of Richmond

There will be scattered storms this evening, with the best chance of rain north of I-64. Some storms will produce hail and strong wind gusts. The chance of severe weather is higher across northern Virginia.

The severe threat will diminish after midnight.

We will continue to have the chance of at least a few scattered storms possible each day this week.

Rain chances will increase by Thursday and Friday.

The increase in clouds and chance for rain will ease the heat mid and late week, but highs will still average above normal.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links: