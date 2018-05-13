Why Central Virginia officers biked 117 miles to nation’s capital

RICHMOND, Va. — Officers from around Central Virginia met at the Virginia State Capitol Saturday morning to embark on the 117-mile ride up Route 1 to Washington, D.C. for the 23rd annual Bike for the Blue ride.

The ride honors officers killed in the line of duty.

“We organize this ride every year to honor those who lost their lives protecting the citizens and making the communities safer,” Richmond Police Sgt. Anthony Papaleo said.

Richmond police remembered the 29 officers who sacrificed their lives for the city.

More than 100 officers from around Virginia participated in the ride.

It’s a beautiful morning for a bike ride. Richmond Police and our local law enforcement partners are en route to D.C. for the annual Bike for Blue. #rva pic.twitter.com/Mt7tn2sTWw — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) May 13, 2018