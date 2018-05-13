How this simple Mother’s Day gift will help area moms in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY Va. -- An eastern Henrico church wanted to do something special to help moms in need on Mother’s Day, so the congregation came together for a simple gift that will make a big difference in their lives.

There was plenty to be grateful for at the Rise Church as moms were in the hearts and minds of many on Sunday.

"We just love moms," Pastor Michael Yardley said. "They are frequently underappreciated for what they do and we just wanted to love on them today."

This year, the congregation wanted to let mothers know just how important they are, especially those mothers struggling to raise their families in poverty.

So they collected thousands of diapers to help mothers all across Richmond.

Kim Warbuton with the Pregnancy Resource Center of Metro Richmond said the diapers collected will have a big impact on families.

"This is going to help moms who are in need because moms are the ones who are on the frontlines loving, nurturing and caring for their children," Warbuton said.

She was grateful to see so many reaching out to others on Mother's Day.

"It's wonderful to see their joy when they know that someone really cares about the practical needs in their lives,” Warbuton said.

It's just one way, Pastor Yardley said the church can share their own blessings with their community.

"You look at somebody that is going to shape an entire generation, this army of moms,” Yardley said. “I believe to be able to do anything to come along beside them. That is a win."

Organizers said they plan to hold the drive again next year and aim to double the contributions.