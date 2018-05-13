Vigil held for 4-year-old who fatally shot self

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Family and friends gathered Sunday afternoon to celebrate the life of a 4-year-old boy who died last week in Henrico County.

Family members said Demetrius Jefferson accidentally shot himself with a weapon that was inside the apartment where his family lives last week.

It happened at the White Oak Apartments along the 200 block of North Laburnum Avenue on Monday, May 7.

At last check, Henrico police officials said they are continuing to investigate the incident.

Demetrius' mother told reporters that she fell asleep and woke to find her son dead.

"I never thought something like this would ever...I'm still struck, I don't know," Tiara Rogers, the boy's mother, said last week.

Family spokesperson Ricky Johnson said Rogers has a mental health condition and wanted to warn other parents about gun safety.

"If you have guns make sure they're on safety, put it up where the child can't climb on a chair to get to it, have it up so they can't get to it," Rogers added.

Loved ones asked that people attending Sunday's vigil to wear Jefferson's favorite colors: red, white and blue.

Prayers, songs and good memories of the four-year-old, who loved superheroes, were shared.

His family said Demetrius was a jolly young man who was quick to pass out kisses and hugs.

Funeral arrangements for Demetrius are scheduled for later this week.

A viewing will be held for for Demetrius on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Love Cathedral Community Church on Oakland Avenue in Richmond.

His funeral will take place Wednesday at noon.

