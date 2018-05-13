Missing 74-year-old woman found safe on Mother’s Day

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Authorities said a missing and endangered 74-year-old woman in Colonial Heights was found safe Sunday night.

Officers said Fathama West-Bey was last seen near the Riverview Apartments on Archer Avenue on Mother’s Day around 1 p.m.

“The Colonial Heights Police Department has concerns for Ms. West-Bey’s welfare due to some medical issues and needed medications,” officials said.

Officials said West-Bey was found safe in Petersburg and that an officer brought her back home.

A big thank you to everyone who SHARED on social media to SPREAD THE WORD!