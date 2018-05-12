Record high likely Saturday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Until today, the hottest temperature so far this year has been 91°. Highs Saturday afternoon will reach the low to mid 90s, making it the hottest day since last July. The record for Richmond International Airport is 92° set in 2015.

The humidity will make it feel a few degrees hotter. Temperatures will be a little cooler near the coast.

Lows will be in the 60s Saturday night. A cold front will split our viewing area on Sunday. North and east of the front, highs will be much cooler. Hot weather will continue for locations southwest of the front.

Some scattered storms will be possible on Mother's Day, mainly later in the day.

Temperatures will remain above normal for the coming week. After highs near 90° early in the week, temperatures will cool a bit for the second half of the week. Scattered storms will be possible each day.

