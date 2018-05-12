Driver hospitalized after slamming into tree on Happy Hill Road

Police ID woman shot to death in alley
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a crash in Chesterfield County early Saturday morning that sent one person to the hospital.

Lt. Don Story said the single-vehicle crash happened in the 13000 block of Happy Hill Road just before 1:50 a.m.

Officers said the driver ran off the road and slammed into a tree.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers closed the road while the crash team conducted an investigation.

There has been no word on what caused the crash.