Driver hospitalized after slamming into tree on Happy Hill Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a crash in Chesterfield County early Saturday morning that sent one person to the hospital.
Lt. Don Story said the single-vehicle crash happened in the 13000 block of Happy Hill Road just before 1:50 a.m.
Officers said the driver ran off the road and slammed into a tree.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers closed the road while the crash team conducted an investigation.
There has been no word on what caused the crash.
37.333569 -77.459754