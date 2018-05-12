Driver hospitalized after slamming into tree on Happy Hill Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a crash in Chesterfield County early Saturday morning that sent one person to the hospital.

Lt. Don Story said the single-vehicle crash happened in the 13000 block of Happy Hill Road just before 1:50 a.m.

Chesterfield officers are investigating a crash in the 13000 blk of Happy Hill Road. Called in at 1:47 a.m. Single vehicle crash. One transported with life threatening injuries. Road closed. Crash Team responding. @CBS6 @NBC12 @8NEWS @CCPDVa @VaDOTRVA pic.twitter.com/q8543kn6Zr — LtDonStory (@LtDonStory) May 12, 2018

Officers said the driver ran off the road and slammed into a tree.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers closed the road while the crash team conducted an investigation.

There has been no word on what caused the crash.