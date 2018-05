Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A family honored a Hanover County Sheriff’s deputy Saturday for helping save a child's life earlier this month.

Lynn Bender said Deputy R.J. Murphy was first on the scene after she called 911 when her 3-year-old son, Bentley, was having a seizure on May 3.

Mom and Bentley surprised Deputy Murphy with a certificate, flowers and other gifts to thanks.