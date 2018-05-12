Petersburg double shooting victim dies; teen now facing homicide charge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. – The teenager arrested after police said he shot two people Thursday night in Petersburg is now facing a homicide charge.

Police said the two shooting victims, 60-year-old Everette Tucker and 52-year-old Jacqueline Perry, arrived at Southside Regional Medical Center by personal vehicle around 9:08 p.m.

Perry had a critical wound and was transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police said she died of her injuries on Friday.

Tucker suffered a grazing wound.

After an investigation, police learned the shootings occurred in the 100 block of S. Dunlop Street.

Police said officers located the shooting suspect, 18-year-old Derrick Tucker, in the 900 block of W. Wythe Street.

Tucker was charged with homicide, aggravated assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Tucker is being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

If you have any additional information about the shooting, contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.