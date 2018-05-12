Heavy police presence on South Richmond street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- There was a heavy police presence in a South Richmond neighborhood Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Clearfield Street off of Walmsley Boulevard just after 9:45 p.m.

Police had taped off a large portion of the block and several officers were spotted patrolling the scene as of 10:35 p.m.

A officer told a CBS 6 photojournalist that no one had been shot and that police would provide additional details about what exactly happened on Sunday.

No additional details were available at last check.

