Call Federal Mother’s Day Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va.-- Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Saturday and Sunday – activities in the Children’s Garden include “make-and-takes” for mom: make a Mother’s Day card and a tissue paper flower! (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.).

Saturday, May 12 – Create an experience your mom will enjoy, give her a tour of A Million Blooms. The garden will be raffling off prizes on Saturday, you’ll have a chance to win Garden tickets, gift certificates, and items from the Garden Shop throughout the day.

Sunday, May 13 – Smooth jazz sounds of Glennroy Bailey at the Mother’s Day concert held at the Bloemendaal House from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Food is also available for purchase at the Bloemendaal House from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Guests are welcome to bring blankets or lawn chairs but no outside food or beverage is permitted. Tips for Mother’s Day: Arrive before noon if you can. Carpool if you can, parking is limited. For details click here

http://www.lewisginter.org/event/mothers-day-weekend-celebration/

M&T Bank Butterflies LIVE! Exhibit open through October 14, 2018

Is an indoor exhibit filled with fun family activities for all ages. Get up close and personal as hundreds of tropical butterflies feed, flutter and take flight all around you. Explore their origins, preferred habitats and lifecycles. Photos are permitted, but we ask those taking photos to be respectful of other guests.